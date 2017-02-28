Saint West Is Honestly Just The Cutest

Come to think of it, Saint does look suspiciously like someone who just saw Beyoncé being shut out for a much-deserved award. It's more likely, however, that he's due to have his Yeezy-brand diaper changed, is being annoyed by big sister North, or just learned that "Uncle" Jonathan Cheban will be babysitting the kids while Mom and Dad go out to dinner. It's hard out there for a celebrity tyke. Stay strong, little Saint.