It's hard to believe, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint is already a year old. North's brother celebrated his first birthday on December 5 (well, as much as a 1-year-old can celebrate anything) and received lots of love from his famous family and friends.
Saint's aunt Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet pic on her website of her nephew playing in the ocean with his mom, while fellow auntie Kendall Jenner shared two cute photos of Saint to her own page. Saint's grandma Kris Jenner, who obviously wouldn't let a day as special as the birth of her grandkid pass by without a social media shout-out, shared this photo to Instagram.
Honorary Kardashian Jonathan Cheban posted a nice pic of his best friend with the birthday boy to Instagram.
It's been a difficult few months for Saint's parents, both of whom have experienced personal crises that have kept them out of the spotlight. Kim has remained off social media ever since she was held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room this October. Kanye was recently hospitalized for extreme exhaustion after displaying erratic behavior at several concerts.
Though Kim has not shared her own sentiments about Saint's birthday on social media, her best friend Cheban shared exclusive photos of the growing baby in a guest post on her website. Given Kim's commitment to her family, I'm sure she's making Saint's first birthday special, even if she doesn't personally document it on social media.
