Kim Kardashian West Shares Picture Of A Velvety Saint

So, Kim Kardashian West is back for 2017. She's sharing personal videos, family portraits, and responding to fans' tweets. After spending the latter part of 2016 dealing with some shit, she has reemerged after a 13-week social media cleanse with new content for all her followers. And the content is so good. Her latest post on Instagram is dedicated to her son, Saint West. The recent birthday boy (he turned one in December) is being held by Kardashian in the artsy, blurry image. She is more covered up than usual in an oversized white tee, thus leaving Saint to steal the spotlight in this epic get-up: a glorious cherry red velvet hoodie with matching sweatpants. She captioned the picture "my son" with a heart emoji (which is weird because this adorable child is actually my son, but it's okay).
Kardashian shared even more pictures on her website. In one, we get a close up look at Saint, who looks more and more like Kanye every day.
I expect "my daughter," "my husband," and "my Lumee" posts in the near future. All adorned in velvet, please.
