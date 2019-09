In case you were already lamenting the fact that a luxury spa weekend is probably out of your price range, these babies are here to make you feel even worse about it (but they look so darn cute that you'll probably forget to be mad). Baby spas are all the rage, and Baby Spa Perth (along with the other Baby Spa locations around the world) is here to bring you photos of adorable babies enjoying their services. If you didn't think it was possible to be envious of infants, guess again!