Why We Hope KimYe's Surrogate's Identity Isn't Revealed

Update: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially expecting a third child via surrogate, due January 2018.
The story was originally published July 27.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West most likely have a surrogate out there carrying their third child (or children...). Kardashian has been hinting that she and her husband are seriously considering using a surrogate for their third child for a few months now. She first brought up the idea in March on an episode Keeping Up with the Kardashians (so, technically she has been thinking about it since a month or so before the episode aired), explaining to her family that she wants another child but that her doctors have warned her about the health risks of her becoming pregnant again.
So rumors of a the couple finding a happy and healthy surrogate should be wonderful, except for one major thing — US Weekly is claiming that a source has already shared with the site exactly who the surrogate is, and what city she lives in. The site writes that the woman is "a San Diego mom in her late 20s" and that she "has reportedly served as a surrogate before, even appearing in a promotional video about the process with her own family."
This is information going public is worrisome. Not only is that an invasion of privacy (which is typical for anything involving a celebrity), but it really puts the surrogate in danger. Imagine the stress of media attention and paparazzi on a pregnant woman literally hired to provide a healthy and stress-free experience for both the child and the family. From her description, it also sounds like this woman already has a family of her own to protect in addition to KimYe's. For the sake of her and her family, her identity should remain secret and hidden from the public.
There's a lot at risk here. It's time for everyone to take a step back.
