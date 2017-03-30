Kim Kardashian Considers Getting Surgery On Her Uterus In This KUWTK Clip

Kim Kardashian has one last chance at having another kid. Or at least, becoming pregnant. The mother of two opened up in a clip from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians about her struggle for a third pregnancy and the surgery she's considering getting to help.
"I have to go in and repair my uterus because I decided I'm going to try to have one more baby," Kim announced at dinner with her family. "Isn't that exciting?"
The family seems stunned.
"Oh my god, I thought you were for sure done," Kendall said, shocked.
"What surgery are we having?" Khloe asked, as confused as we are. It sounds pretty intense.
"I have to have a surgery on my uterus to kind of repair this hole, so they need to like clean that out and then there's scar tissue," Kim clarifies. "It will still be a really high-risk pregnancy, just you'd be able to get pregnant."
At this point, everyone exchanges worried glances. It sounds highly possible that another pregnancy could really hurt Kim, but she's adamant that North and Saint should have another sibling.
"Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle," Kim says later in a confessional. "I've gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me to conceive again myself. This surgery is really the one last thing I can try."
In the clip below, they're talking about their friend Joyce Bonneli's baby shower, which means this was filmed sometime in the fall. Since then, we haven't heard any whispers about Kim getting surgery, but she was also still under the radar thanks to the Paris robbery. Obviously, whether or not Kim wants to have more kids is her choice and her choice alone, but it's understandable for her family to be concerned about her health.
Watch how the conversation goes down below, and check out the full episode on E! this Sunday.
