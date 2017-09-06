Kim & Kanye Are Officially Expecting Their Third Child!

Baby number three is on the way for superparents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! A source has confirmed to People magazine that the surrogate hired by the Kardashian-West family is officially pregnant, and, naturally, everyone is elated.
"The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate," they explained. "Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process."
Advertisement
In fact, the source reveals that Kim has been diligently helping the surrogate, whose identity has been kept private, with her health and diet to ensure that everything goes smoothly with the pregnancy.
"They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy," they explained. "They don’t want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it’s born."
Kim has previously opened up about her health scares in regards to pregnancy on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
"Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle," she said during an April episode. "I've gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me to conceive again myself." She added, "I want my kids to have siblings, and I want to know that I did everything I could to make this happen."
This third bundle of joy will be joining an already happy family, with older sister North, who is 4 years old, and older brother Saint who is just 21 months. We will update this story as we learn more!
Advertisement