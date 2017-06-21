Celebrity Parents Who Opened Up About Surrogacy

Most of the time, the stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians exist in a glitzy, isolated realm that’s a joy to look at, but difficult to relate to.
But yesterday, the reality series broached a topic relevant to many women: fertility difficulties. The episode focuses on the question of whether Kim can carry another baby, following complications during her pregnancies with North and Saint West. After an unsuccessful surgery to repair a hole in her uterus, Kim’s doctor breaks the news: She’ll be unable to carry any more children. Kim is devastated.
“Now I feel like that's my reality. I feel like surrogacy is really the only other option for me,” Kim tells her sisters.
Undoubtedly, the show will continue to follow Kim’s journey with surrogacy. But Kim isn't the only celebrity to expand her family through gestational surrogacy, even if she's the most public. With access to wealth and resources, celebs don't bat an eye at surrogacy's price tag, which begins at £75,000 and can skyrocket to £115,000 or more.
Here’s a roundup of other celebrities who, like Kim, have spoken publicly about their experiences with surrogacy.