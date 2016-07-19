By this point, it's likely but a few people are unfamiliar with the feud between Kim Kardashian West and Taylor Swift that has had Twitter blowing up the past 72 hours. But with celebrities continuing to weigh in and choose sides, I think it's important to take a beat to lay out the timeline of the animosity between the reality star and the pop princess. So without further ado, here is the complete history of the Kim Kardashian West and Taylor Swift Feud:



2009 MTV Video Music Awards

Everyone remembers the interruption heard 'round the world, when Kanye West wrested the microphone from the hand of a young Taylor Swift, during her acceptance speech for Best Female Video. Swift had won for "You Belong With Me," but West contested that victory telling the world, "Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you and I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!" Kanye swiftly (ha) apologized, but Taylor never forgot...



2011 Met Gala

After running into each other on the red carpet of the star-studded event, Swift and West are amicable, seeming to have let bygones be bygones.



2013 MTV Video Music Awards

Days before the awards show that started it all, Taylor Swift jokingly posts on Twitter, "Two VMA nominations!! If you vote and get us one, I promise to keep a firmer grip on the mic this time."

