Here's where Kim comes in. The now Mrs. Kardashian West, Kanye West, Jay Z, and Taylor Swift all pose for a photo together during the awards. Everything seemed very friendly, and Swift and West were even spotted later that month having dinner, just the two of them.After officially becoming BFFs, Taylor Swift presented West with the Video Vanguard Award, and joked about the events of VMAs past. The former foes hugged, and West even sent his pal flowers the next day.After Kanye's highly anticipated album is released, one of the songs on the album, "Famous" features the line, "I feel like me and Taylor still might have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous." Swift, as well as a host of others, finds the lyric to be misogynistic, causing Kanye to tweet that he ran the line past Taylor, and she gave her permission. In a statement made to Buzzfeed , Taylor's people disagree.The Grammys took place not long after Kanye's tweets, and during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year for 1989, in an obvious nod to Kanye, Swift says, "There are going to be people along the way who try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame."During rehearsal for a February episode of the sketch show, Kanye has a meltdown, and is heard in a leaked audio clip calling Taylor Swift "fake ass."Until her June 16 GQ interview , Kim had been silent on the turmoil between her husband and Swift, but no more. The reality star noted that not only did Taylor agree to the now infamous lyric, but that Kim herself had taped the call as evidence. That splashy revelation led Swift's people to release this totally normal and not at all weird statement Adding fuel to the fire, Kanye releases the video for "Famous," which features several wax models of celebrities, Taylor Swift included, naked in bed with the rapper and his wife.In a clip of an upcoming July 2016 episode of KUWTK , Kim and Kourtney talk about her GQ interview and accuses Taylor of "playing the victim."Then, on a day that will live on in infamy, July 17, 2016, Kim Kardashian tweeted this totally innocuous and not at all pointed message: