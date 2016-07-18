Taylor & Kim: A Guide To Which Celebs Have Chosen Sides

Taylorgate 2016 is in full swing.
After being outed by Kim Kardashian in a video on Snapchat, Taylor Swift is in the midst of a pretty epic celebrity feud — with the pop princess in one corner, and the reality star turned business mogul in the other. While it appears that most of the internet is leaning toward Team Kim, there are definitely some big names staying true to Team Taylor. These include a Victoria's Secret model, an OG squad member, and even an anti-squad outlier.
Obviously, the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan is ready to clap back at anyone who tries to deny that Swift lied.
But things get confusing, so we decided to break down which celebrities have chirped up about the drama, and whose side they're on.
Let's check out how the roster looks right now.
PS: We here at Refinery29 believe that women should try to support each other, even if that isn't always the case in celebrity culture. Let's just hope that, one day, Team Kim and Team Taylor unite.
After being outed by Kim Kardashian in a video on Snapchat, Taylor Swift is in the midst of a pretty epic celebrity feud — with the pop princess in one corner, and the reality star turned business mogul in the other. While it appears that most of the internet is leaning toward Team Kim, there are definitely some big names staying true to Team Taylor. These include a Victoria's Secret model, an OG squad member, and even an anti-squad outlier.
Obviously, the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan is ready to clap back at anyone who tries to deny that Swift lied.
But things get confusing, so we decided to break down which celebrities have chirped up about the drama, and whose side they're on.
Let's check out how the roster looks right now.
PS: We here at Refinery29 believe that women should try to support each other, even if that isn't always the case in celebrity culture. Let's just hope that, one day, Team Kim and Team Taylor unite.