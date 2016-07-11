That GQ story may have featured a steamier shoot, but Kim Kardashian is back on the cover of a magazine with a different bent: Forbes. The reality TV star personally made about $45 million from her game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and the magazine has dubbed her a bonafide tech mogul.
"When people looked at me in a way like, 'Why is she stepping into the tech world? That's not her territory! Stick to reality TV!' I was like, 'No.' This is fun for me," Kardashian told Forbes. "Now I'm coming up with Kimojis and the app and all these other ideas. I don't see myself stopping."
Forbes named the reality TV star a "media mogul" because of the success of her game, website, and app. Kim Kardashian: Hollywood smartly taps into celebrity culture and gaming, and Forbes reports that many celebrities (Katy Perry, Britney Spears, and even Kylie and Kendall Jenner) have not been as able to introduce games with similar success to Kardashian's.
"I realized this is really going to be the next cycle of my career and this is what I want to focus on," Kardashian told the magazine about her video game.
Perhaps Kim said it best in her Instagram caption: Not bad for a girl with no talent, eh?
