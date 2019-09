The KUWTK Anniversary Special Reminded Me Why I Like The Kardashians

So when I watched a screener of the upcoming 10th anniversary special , set to air on E! Sunday at 9 p.m., I was surprised when I found myself getting a little emotional, tearing up often and experiencing swells of nostalgia (and even pride). Throughout the special, producer Ryan Seacrest interviews Kris Jenner and her daughters. (Rob was noticeably absent, though Kris made a point to say that he's doing great and working on a new clothing line.) Each of them reflects on their highs and lows over the past decade as clips roll. While re-watching Kourtney physically pull Mason out of her while giving birth, Kim sobbing over about the breakup of her marriage to Kris Humphries, and Khloe's struggles with Lamar Odom, I realized that in many ways, I've grown up along with this family. And it's in these moments that I relate to them most: When they're just a unit figuring it out as they go, fighting and making up each week, but also unapologetically ride or die for one another, just like my own family. I might not always like the real-life Kardashians (after all, how coincidental can it be that Kylie Jenner announced her pregnancy 72 hours before they air a commemorative episode?), but the anniversary special reminded me that I do have a soft spot for the edited-but-real, semi-fictional world of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.