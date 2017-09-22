The entire world is in shock: Kylie Jenner is pregnant. Pregnant! As first reported by TMZ, the 20-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is three months along, per multiple sources. The outlet is reporting that the Lip Kit mogul and entrepreneur began telling friends and family the news earlier this month, and that father Travis Scott, Kylie's boyfriend of roughly four months, has also let the cat out of the bag.
This speculation came to a head when Kylie posted a photo on her Snapchat that appears to show the reality star with a bit of a bump under her oversized black T-shirt. This, compounded by the fact that she hasn't made as many public appearances recently, has people asking questions. It was a bit odd not seeing Kylie front row during New York Fashion Week, and this could explain why. TMZ also noticed that Kylie's recent social media pictures are either old, or only show her from the chest up, a possible strategy she's using to hide the news.
According to People, the baby is due in February, and some sources are even suggesting it's a girl. While we await confirmation of the exciting news from the Kylie, Travis, and her family, we can't help but wonder how excited Kim Kardashian is at the prospect of cousin-twins.
It’s been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
