It's not every day that you hear a celebrity cop to a mistake. In fact, despite how connected we are via social media, celebs tend to go silent when they mess up. Nevertheless, there's always one person, err, family, you can count on to tell it like it is.
Of course, we're talking about the queen of E!'s First Family: Kim Kardashian-West. But the most recent flop didn't come from a bad tweet or in defense of Kanye West. Instead, it came from her collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics.
Kylie Jenner and big sis KKW recently launched a collection of creamy, nude Lip Kits inspired by Kim. Naturally, the quad of lippies sold out within hours, but that doesn't mean it was total perfection. Kardashian-West called herself out regarding a Lip Kit mix-up on last week's season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The issue? A product mistake most people wouldn't even have noticed.
Kim mentioned that during production of the Lip Kits, 1.4 million of the baby pink caps did not match the millennial pink shell of the lipstick tubes. The business mogul had the option to toss the incorrectly-colored ones or leave them as is and ship — and she chose the latter. Why? Throwing away all those lipsticks would have been less than eco-friendly and a total waste of production, so she decided to carry on and admit to the error.
Keep in mind, there's no proof of customers calling out the mistake — it was that unnoticeable. But here's to KKW for always keeping it real, even if the chances of anyone noticing was pretty darn unlikely. Now we just wait and see if the baby pink tops will go for double on eBay...
