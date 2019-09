Kylie Jenner has been rising the ranks of the beauty industry for more than two years now. And, save for a few business-related bumps in the road , it doesn't look like she's stopping any time soon. Velvet liquid lipstick launches pop-up shops , and holiday collections that fly off the shelves — these are just a sampling of Jenner's growing empire. One of our favorite drops, though, has to be her limited-edition collection with big sister Khloé . The makeup line had fans flocking to the site, and we've been waiting for another sibling collaboration ever since. But it sounds like we won't have to wait too much longer after all — because a Kim Kardashian West x Kylie Cosmetics collection is coming.