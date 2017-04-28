Update: Within hours of Kylie Cosmetics releasing its liquid lipstick collection with big sis Kim Kardashian, it completely sold out. (That news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise; the same thing happened with her collaboration with Khloé, after all.) But if you were hoping to get your hands on the coveted launch, we have good news: Starting today at 6 p.m. EST, the brand will have a full restock of the KKW creamy lipsticks. TGIF, indeed.
Update (April 19, 2017): Just one day after the original post, and the big Kardashian-Jenner secret is out: Kim and Kylie have collaborated on a liquid lipstick collection — but there's one big difference. Kylie's classic lip kits (including her latest velvet launch) are matte, and unlike Kylie's collab with Khloé, the KKW line is packed with creamy finishes and more nude colors than one could ever imagine.
Naturally, Kylie revealed swatches of the four new liquid lipsticks on her Snapchat tonight. The formula is brand-new for Kylie Cosmetics, swapping out the matte for something shinier than patent leather. But the saturated pigment is the best part, and we're considering each one the lipstick equivalent of those latex dresses KKW adores (you know which ones we're talking about). All four hues are aptly named after every nickname Kim claims: Kimberly, Kim, Kiki, and Kimmie.
Luckily, you won't have to wait too long to get your hands on this authentically Kim set. The four liquid lipsticks will be sold together on April 25 at 3 p.m. PST.
This story was originally published on April 18, 2017.
Kylie Jenner has been rising the ranks of the beauty industry for more than two years now. And, save for a few business-related bumps in the road, it doesn't look like she's stopping any time soon. Velvet liquid lipstick launches, pop-up shops, and holiday collections that fly off the shelves — these are just a sampling of Jenner's growing empire. One of our favorite drops, though, has to be her limited-edition collection with big sister Khloé. The makeup line had fans flocking to the site, and we've been waiting for another sibling collaboration ever since. But it sounds like we won't have to wait too much longer after all — because a Kim Kardashian West x Kylie Cosmetics collection is coming.
The announcement comes via an epic Instagram post from Kylie. At first glance, you might think it's just a mirrored image of the young star, but look closer and you'll notice it's actually Kim — they're just that identical. (We’ve always known Kylie and Kim shared a lot of things — from hairstyles to beauty secrets — but seeing them side-by-side is almost too perfect.)
And while the Instagram video doesn’t explain much, it does leave a lot to the imagination. For starters, Kim and Kylie are bare from the neck down, putting all the attention on their glowing complexions. You can watch as neutral hue after neutral hue is applied to their lips and skin. It left us wondering: Are the sisters launching a bare basics collection — with everything from foundation to concealer to nude lipstick and beyond? Considering how much we love Kim's makeup tips, we're sure the release will be well worth the wait.
If foundation is on the lineup, this would mark the first face product from Kylie Cosmetics (besides her highlighters and controversially-named blushes). We've reached out to the brand for more information, and will keep you posted as soon as we learn more.
