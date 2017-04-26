Just like how no episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be complete without someone breaking out in an ugly cry, it wouldn't be a Kylie Cosmetics launch if it didn't come with color swatches that hold the power to cause a flurry of unfiltered fan reactions. The people of the internet don't like to disappoint, so you better believe they had some thoughts about the latest Kylie x Kim Kardashian West collab — and weren't afraid to voice 'em.
It all started last night, when Kim posted a closer look at the liquid lipsticks on Twitter to celebrate the launch.
My 4 fave shades of nude! It's pretty much all I wear & there's so many variations so this collab is truly a collection of faves! #KKWXKYLIE pic.twitter.com/P8R1ncmAwU— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017
"My 4 fave shades of nude! It's pretty much all I wear & there's so many variations so this collab is truly a collection of faves," she wrote. Seems innocuous enough, right? Not so fast. While we still can't get over how much these look like the lipstick equivalent of those naked latex dresses KKW loves, Twitter users seemed to have breakfast on the mind, instead.
The question everyone seemed to be asking? "Is that bacon?"
@KimKardashian Why did I think these looked like streaks of bacon when I seen them ?— Gareth_Trueman (@Gareth_Trueman) April 25, 2017
Others pointed out just how similar all four shades looked to one another. Which... is a very fair point.
@KimKardashian um hey kim.... thats 1 shade sis pic.twitter.com/Pn1oln1h7W— mira (@thicklaus) April 25, 2017
@KimKardashian Yup! So many variations. Def not the same thing 4 times!— nahhnia (@okaaynia) April 25, 2017
@KimKardashian I'm not really seeing the difference but okayyyyy pic.twitter.com/ZY368GmcEe— Tweetz ♥ (@VickAyyyeDub) April 25, 2017
Nonetheless, the confusion over whether the lipsticks were in fact lipsticks or just four slabs of raw meat didn't hinder sales: The kit sold out mere hours after hitting the brand's website. Talk about bringing home the bacon.
