Is This Kim X Kylie Lip Kit Swatch "The Dress" All Over Again?

Kelsey Castañon
Just like how no episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be complete without someone breaking out in an ugly cry, it wouldn't be a Kylie Cosmetics launch if it didn't come with color swatches that hold the power to cause a flurry of unfiltered fan reactions. The people of the internet don't like to disappoint, so you better believe they had some thoughts about the latest Kylie x Kim Kardashian West collab — and weren't afraid to voice 'em.
It all started last night, when Kim posted a closer look at the liquid lipsticks on Twitter to celebrate the launch.
"My 4 fave shades of nude! It's pretty much all I wear & there's so many variations so this collab is truly a collection of faves," she wrote. Seems innocuous enough, right? Not so fast. While we still can't get over how much these look like the lipstick equivalent of those naked latex dresses KKW loves, Twitter users seemed to have breakfast on the mind, instead.
The question everyone seemed to be asking? "Is that bacon?"
Others pointed out just how similar all four shades looked to one another. Which... is a very fair point.
Nonetheless, the confusion over whether the lipsticks were in fact lipsticks or just four slabs of raw meat didn't hinder sales: The kit sold out mere hours after hitting the brand's website. Talk about bringing home the bacon.
