Just like how no episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be complete without someone breaking out in an ugly cry, it wouldn't be a Kylie Cosmetics launch if it didn't come with color swatches that hold the power to cause a flurry of unfiltered fan reactions . The people of the internet don't like to disappoint, so you better believe they had some thoughts about the latest Kylie x Kim Kardashian West collab — and weren't afraid to voice 'em.