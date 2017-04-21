Even Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Are Obsessed With Millennial Pink

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner are often the creators of trends, but sometimes even they have to bow to the relentless tide of public opinion. Such is the case with their latest joint release, a Lip Kit also bearing Kim's imprimatur.
The trend they're bowing to is millennial pink, a design phenomenon first highlighted by The Cut. We've written about the trend as it appears in food and home design. The innovation that Kim and Kylie offer is: What if you put it on your face? Specifically, the mouth part of your face?
As you can see, that's textbook millennial pink. It's unclear if the sisters have their design teams so locked in that they can churn out product at a pace faster than most of us can even comprehend or if they're just so on-trend that their natural ideas are practically already memes. We're willing to guess that it's the latter. Plus, it's just pink. Pink is, like, a classic color for your lips to be.
Advertisement
The creamy offering is just various shades of the color we all know and love. Still, it's nice of them to give us some options.
Basically, this is how Kylie stays perpetually atop the beauty game: With a devotion so slavish that it could build the pyramids were we living in ancient Egypt. But we're not knocking her, she's a product genius and this is just the latest example.
Watch the ad, below.
Related Video:
Advertisement