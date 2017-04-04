You've seen it everywhere: Backgrounds of inspirational Instagram quotes, Glossier's beauty product packaging, Rihanna's newest fashion line — this is the year of millennial pink. While design enthusiasts may know it as Scandi Pink or Rose Quartz, this soft rosy color — a crossover between blush and salmon — has been coined the color of the moment for the Tumblr generation by New York magazine.
There might be a scientific explanation for the sudden ubiquity of this muted tint: It bears a resemblance to Baker-Miller Pink, a color that has been proven by a study published in the Journal of Orthomolecular Psychiatry to reduce stress and aggression. Kendall Jenner is a believer: The supermodel has recently painted her room in this shade, citing its soothing and appetite-suppressing effects.
While we are definitely not interested in curbing our desire for food, the color's well-documented calming influence does have us intrigued. We've dug through the ever-growing market of millennial-pink home decor products and culled 15 buys that will make your digs look like a relaxing and trendy sanctuary.