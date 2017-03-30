You Can Now Shop Rihanna's Marie Antoinette-Inspired Fenty Collection

"I’m very thrilled to finally see the collection out there," Rihanna said in a statement. "It was such a fun and rewarding experience to create the collection and seeing it come alive on the runway and in our campaign." The latter sees Bad Gal and a model crew featuring Clarie Yurika Davis, Geron McKinley, Zaina Muiccia, Demi Scott, Joshua Willams, and Slick Woods all clad in their Fenty best (and pink-est), making the spring '17 collection look even cooler than it did on the runway. Now, that's omething we didn't think was possible, but, hey, never doubt in the power of Rih.