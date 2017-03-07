Rihanna's Latest Fenty x Puma Collection Is Here: What Will You Be Buying?

It'd seem, then, that Rihanna has done it again. But are any of us surprised? Everything the Barbadian singer wears — and designs — turns to (sellable) gold. What makes Fenty x Puma so convincing, despite the fact that most of the looks will probably never see the light of public (or outside of the bubble of street style) because they're so impeccably niche, is the fact that both fans and newcomers can envision Rihanna — and more importantly, themselves — in every look. Whether or not they'll put their money where their mood boards are remains to be tested, but we've never seen school uniforms as dope as these. And we're sure the fashion crowd will agree: Rihanna gets an A+.