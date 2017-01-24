Vetements Just Made The Ultimate Drunk Night Out Accessory

Hey, you know those nights that you'll never forget? And by 'forget,' we mean 'can vaguely remember?' You know the one: You're looking good and feeling fine. Your hair is down, you've got your freakum dress on, and you've topped it all off with a pair of killer heels. And then you wake up the next morning and can't find the holy trinity: your wallet, your keys, and your cell phone. Well, if you had the same hangover-stained flashback from the last time one of your distant cousins decided to elope in the City of Sin, then Vetements has just the fix for you.
At its fall 2017 show in Paris Tuesday, the brand sent a very special, much-needed accessory down the runway against an array of archetype-inspired looks that felt oddly familiar. We're talking about a belt that you can put your ID in. That's right: You can say goodbye to clutches, wristlets, and fanny packs because there's a new going out hack that's about to take over the party world. Just think of the infinite ways this will improve your nighttime #OOTDs; think of all the things you can do with your hands now, and all the places you can fall asleep without having to wonder where your stuff is.
With every Vetements collection comes a bit of humor, of course. We've seen it in the past with its Juicy Couture tracksuit remake, the weed grinder necklace, those actually-impossible-to-walk-in boots (though, Hillary Rhoda seems to have figured it out), or even that time they called us assholes. But this season, creative director Demna Gvasalia was inspired by the everyday stereotypes he and his team witness on the streets of Paris. (If that sounds familiar, it was this very idea that got all of our attention a few seasons ago, despite the designer's unwillingness to reflect that concept in the models that walk his shows). There's your dad, your mom, your grandma, your outcast brother who believes punk actually isn't dead, and even your younger sister who always thinks it's too cold.
Now, whether or not Vetements' latest off-beat trend will catch the wave of partygoers outside of Paris is yet to be determined. But, given the right price point (don't get your hopes up), we're looking at some serious practicality here, meaning it could be the brand's next home run. And if we could get a collar version for our dog's, too, that'd be great. It's only fair.