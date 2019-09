Vetements Just Made The Ultimate Drunk Night Out Accessory

With every Vetements collection comes a bit of humor, of course. We've seen it in the past with its Juicy Couture tracksuit remake, the weed grinder necklace , those actually-impossible-to-walk-in boots (though, Hillary Rhoda seems to have figured it out ), or even that time they called us assholes. But this season, creative director Demna Gvasalia was inspired by the everyday stereotypes he and his team witness on the streets of Paris. (If that sounds familiar, it was this very idea that got all of our attention a few seasons ago, despite the designer's unwillingness to reflect that concept in the models that walk his shows). There's your dad, your mom, your grandma, your outcast brother who believes punk actually isn't dead, and even your younger sister who always thinks it's too cold.