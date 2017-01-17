Kylie Jenner Tweaks Her Beloved Juicy Tracksuit, The Vetements Way

The Kardashian-Jenners really, truly love their Juicy Couture velour tracksuits. Kim has a storied, longstanding collection of mid-aughts suits, and she's passing on her affinity or cushy matching sets to daughter North West. And way before they were style stars in their own right, the Jenner sisters also had a soft spot for the classic, late-2000s teen uniform: Juicy Couture and Uggs. (Thank you, Anastasia Karanikolaou, for reminding us of that.) Nowadays, their approach to dressing is less American mall-apropos, and more about jet-setting to luxury flagships in Paris. But Juicy Couture will forever hold a very special, nostalgic part of their hearts. We imagine they thanked their lucky stars when it-brand Vetements sent updated, Juicy-sanctioned velour suits down its spring '17 runway, thus making the often-mocked ensemble feel fashion girl-approved again. Kylie certainly seems quite excited by Juicy's chic redux. While the youngest Jenner may or may not be filming a cameo in the upcoming Ocean's Eight film, she was spotted with her sisters, and she has her on-set look down. Kylie posted not one, but three back-to-back #OOTDs of her Vetements-ified Juicy Couture tracksuit on Instagram.
She paired the cropped-sleeve turtleneck with the high-waisted black track pants shown as part of the brand's spring '17 collection. While Vetements played around with the fit of the tracksuit, it kept a very throwback-worthy feature: the word "Juicy" embellished across the butt. Now, Kylie's exact set will set you back $1,830 — and that's way more cash than we scraped together to buy our original suits back in the day. Luckily, track is back, and Juicy Couture is still fulfilling all your velour needs (for less than four figures). Who would've thought that, in 2017, we would once again be saving up for Juicy? Thanks, Kylie.
