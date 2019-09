Kylie Jenner Tweaks Her Beloved Juicy Tracksuit, The Vetements Way

The Kardashian-Jenners really, truly love their Juicy Couture velour tracksuits. Kim has a storied, longstanding collection of mid-aughts suits, and she's passing on her affinity or cushy matching sets to daughter North West . And way before they were style stars in their own right, the Jenner sisters also had a soft spot for the classic, late-2000s teen uniform: Juicy Couture and Uggs. (Thank you, Anastasia Karanikolaou , for reminding us of that .) Nowadays, their approach to dressing is less American mall-apropos, and more about jet-setting to luxury flagships in Paris. But Juicy Couture will forever hold a very special, nostalgic part of their hearts. We imagine they thanked their lucky stars when it-brand Vetements sent updated, Juicy-sanctioned velour suits down its spring '17 runway , thus making the often-mocked ensemble feel fashion girl-approved again. Kylie certainly seems quite excited by Juicy's chic redux. While the youngest Jenner may or may not be filming a cameo in the upcoming Ocean's Eight film, she was spotted with her sisters, and she has her on-set look down. Kylie posted not one, but three #OOTDs of her Vetements-ified Juicy Couture tracksuit on Instagram.