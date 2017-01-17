Kim, Kylie & Kendall Are Going To Be In Ocean’s Eight

Between Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, and Anne Hathaway, Ocean's Eight is already pretty maxed out on A-list names. But why not squeeze in some Kardashians and Jenners and see what happens? Just Jared reports that Kim Kardashian and her half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were seen filming scenes for the female-strong heist flick on Monday in New York City. The sisters are said to be making cameos in a scene recreating the legendary Met Ball, requiring them to suit up in evening wear. Katie Holmes, Adriana Lima, and Anna Wintour will also reportedly appear along with a host of fashion figures. It's believed that the Met Ball will be the setting for the heist Bullock and her cohorts take on (because obviously a group of women would only want to steal pretty ballgowns and jewelry, not a pile of money in some macho casino). But here's a question: Having recently survived her own scary heist, why would Kardashian want to participate in a film glorifying robbery for entertainment purposes? That's a majorly mixed message, right? Ignore us. Sometimes it's easier to keep up with the Kardashians than it is to keep up with their logic.
