Kim, Kylie & Kendall Are Going To Be In Ocean’s Eight

Erin Donnelly
Photo: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock.
Pictured: Kendall, Kim, and Kylie in September 2016.
Between Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, and Anne Hathaway, Ocean's Eight is already pretty maxed out on A-list names. But why not squeeze in some Kardashians and Jenners and see what happens? Just Jared reports that Kim Kardashian and her half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were seen filming scenes for the female-strong heist flick on Monday in New York City. The sisters are said to be making cameos in a scene recreating the legendary Met Ball, requiring them to suit up in evening wear. Katie Holmes, Adriana Lima, and Anna Wintour will also reportedly appear along with a host of fashion figures. It's believed that the Met Ball will be the setting for the heist Bullock and her cohorts take on (because obviously a group of women would only want to steal pretty ballgowns and jewelry, not a pile of money in some macho casino). But here's a question: Having recently survived her own scary heist, why would Kardashian want to participate in a film glorifying robbery for entertainment purposes? That's a majorly mixed message, right? Ignore us. Sometimes it's easier to keep up with the Kardashians than it is to keep up with their logic.
