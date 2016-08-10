It looks like Ghostbusters may have started a trend of remaking male-dominated movies with female casts. Gary Ross is directing an Ocean's Eleven remake called Ocean's Eight, and there are already some badass women being considered. Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett have been on the list of possibilities for a while, and Deadline has reported a few exciting new additions.
Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina are all in talks about roles in the upcoming film.
The remake will still have some things in common with the original. It's possible the stars of Ocean's Eleven will make an appearance. And Steven Soderbergh, who directed Ocean’s Eleven, is the producer.
The people behind the camera won't be all men, though: Olivia Milch co-wrote the script with Ross. The Village Roadshow Pictures and Warner Bros movie will start filming in October, and we really hope all the women under consideration get on board.
