Katie Holmes Just Joined The Ocean’s Eight Cast

Apparently, Katie Holmes can't resist a good heist. According to Entertainment Tonight, Holmes has joined the all-female cast of Ocean's Eight. She's even been spotted on the New York city set of the movie. Holmes is reportedly filming a cameo in the film starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna and Mindy Kaling. No word yet on who Holmes will play in the movie, which is believed to center around a heist at the annual Met Gala in NYC. Holmes isn't the only celebrity who will have a small part in the already star-studded film. It was also revealed that Late Late Show host James Corden will appear in the film. Matt Damon, who played pickpocket Linus Caldwell in 2001's Ocean's Eleven and its two sequels, will also show up in the upcoming movie.
Ocean's Eight hits theaters June 8, 2018.
