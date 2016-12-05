"I just think that all lives matter and it's not a race thing. Btw love the corn roads" pic.twitter.com/yxxh4YJlJ0— kyylar (@kurlykyyla) December 5, 2016
RP @MegYuup "I love you guys hair. How'd you get it like this? Can I touch it?"#Rihanna #SarahPaulson🎥#Oceans8🎱🎬#set #NYC🚉🗽 #2016December3 pic.twitter.com/YILbhuGYE5— BAJANS FOR RIHANNA (@Bajans4Rihanna) December 5, 2016
Rihanna looks like she has Kill Bill sirens going off in her head bc Sarah Paulson's touching her hair https://t.co/4C6SaUeNF5— champagne mami (@itsjustinefr) December 5, 2016
Really hoping this is part of the movie and Sarah Paulson didn't actually try to touch Rihanna's hair like that 😔— rae ❂ (@_flameeprincess) December 5, 2016
Plays Solange's "Don't touch my hair"— JONAS (@jonasamarilyeah) December 4, 2016
LOL Sarah Paulson. https://t.co/9hjrcXgj2u
Sarah Paulson is touching Rihanna's hair ... 👀👀👀 Rihanna is not impressed. 😹 https://t.co/tijGOWKLQK— gill 🍉 (@worldprinxe) December 4, 2016
look at Rihanna while Sarah Paulson touches her hair https://t.co/gWtPDJawfx— (north star)girl (@chiefkarrie) December 5, 2016
Sarah Paulson looks like shes about to catch the backside of Rihannas hand for touching her hair pic.twitter.com/aqsjMcj1w6— M (@brusselpout) December 5, 2016
I didn't know i needed pics of Sarah Paulson playing with RiRis hair until now https://t.co/go15NTfqG9— Panchhi ✨ (@caitbalfee) December 4, 2016