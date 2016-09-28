Sarah Paulson Reveals Her Creepiest Role On American Horror Story

If you ask me, pretty much any role on American Horror Story is the creepiest role on American Horror Story. The show has made a name for itself having the equal-parts-disturbing, equal-parts-addicting stories that change every season. This year, recurring actress Sarah Paulson plays a yoga teacher who lives in a house of terrors in Roanoke, but she's played many weird roles over her years with the show. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she revealed just which one creeped her out the most.
Before we find out, however, it's important to remember that Paulson has never played what one would call a "normal" character. In American Horror Story: Freak Show, she had two heads. In the last season, Hotel, she sewed herself to two other people, but according to the 41-year-old, the scariest character she's ever played is surprisingly her current one, in American Horror Story: My Roanoke Nightmare.
“I think it’s actually what I’m doing on season six,” she said. “There’s nothing extreme about her except for the situation that she’s in. So that is weirdly the weirdest thing I’ve ever done on American Horror Story."
While it may not be her craziest role, most viewers can agree that this season has a unique eerieness to it. It's not immediately terrifying, but it sticks with you, so we imagine playing the role is equally as haunting. However, this season is also the most surprising. Who knows where it will turn? Perhaps what we've seen of Paulson's current character is truly just the beginning.
Before we find out, however, it's important to remember that Paulson has never played what one would call a "normal" character. In American Horror Story: Freak Show, she had two heads. In the last season, Hotel, she sewed herself to two other people, but according to the 41-year-old, the scariest character she's ever played is surprisingly her current one, in American Horror Story: My Roanoke Nightmare.
“I think it’s actually what I’m doing on season six,” she said. “There’s nothing extreme about her except for the situation that she’s in. So that is weirdly the weirdest thing I’ve ever done on American Horror Story."
While it may not be her craziest role, most viewers can agree that this season has a unique eerieness to it. It's not immediately terrifying, but it sticks with you, so we imagine playing the role is equally as haunting. However, this season is also the most surprising. Who knows where it will turn? Perhaps what we've seen of Paulson's current character is truly just the beginning.
Advertisement