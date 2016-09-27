The American Horror Story cast isn't holding out on us when it comes to mysteries of the current Roanoke season. The actors' reticence to answering questions isn't in an effort to be coy. It's more likely that they don't really have a clue as to where season 6 is going.
AHS actor Denis O'Hare was a guest on Entertainment Weekly: The Show, and said that the show's actors are often as in the dark as viewers are when it comes to the twists and turns of the show.
"We actually don’t know anything. We’re not lying," O'Hare said. "It’s actually really easy to keep your mouth shut. We don’t get all the scripts... And even if you do get a script, you don’t know what’s happening."
O'Hare said that this is typical of AHS creator Ryan Murphy's style. Keeping the season's spoilers a secret from the actors has been a constant since the first season.
"In season one — spoiler alert — I killed my family and my wife. That’s what I thought when I shot it," O'Hare said. "And then we get to episode six and it was a lie. I didn’t kill them. We get to episode nine, and Tate killed them. I didn’t know that. So Ryan routinely doesn’t tell us stuff. He actually misleads the actors."
See O'Hare's full interview below:
