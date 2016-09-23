Glee's cast sounds as dramatic as the characters they played. Ryan Murphy recently told Entertainment Weekly that all the fights and relationships between the actors made directing the show a challenge.
"It was the best time in my life and the worst time in my life. There was a lot of infighting. There was a lot of people sleeping together and breaking up," Murphy said.
We know at least two people he's probably referring to: Lea Michele and Naya Rivera. Rivera revealed in her book that the two got on each other's nerves frequently and Michele went the entire last season not talking to her.
Murphy thinks he's partially to blame for the cast drama. "We loved it so much that we would all go out to dinner and we’d hang out and we were always together, so there was no delineation between who was the boss and who was the employee," he said. "We were all so close that finally when something would happen, it would be so personal to me that I would literally hit the roof."
His closeness with the cast also made it all the more difficult when one of the stars, Cory Monteith, died of a drug overdose. Murphy, who had gotten Monteith into rehab, recalled their poignant last interaction.
"We hugged, and the last thing he said was 'I love you, man, and thank you for helping me get better.' And then the next thing I knew he was dead," he recalls. "It was like losing a child."
The upside is that he and the remaining cast members remain close despite — or maybe because of — the hardships they faced together, he said. "Many of them are my good friends to this day."
