I do not recognize Mara Wilson when she arrives at an ice cream shop in Brooklyn, wearing a red dress and a sweep of black eyeliner. When she says hello, her voice is a deeper echo of something familiar. It only clicks in my brain when I realize that I've been keeping an eye out for the little girl who played the titular lead in Matilda. But of course, she is all grown up now.



That, in a nutshell, is the reason that Wilson — former child star, current debut author — wrote a book about her post-Hollywood life. She needed to reconcile, on the record, the little girl she once was with the person she is now. Where Am I Now? True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame is a treasure trove of nostalgia that will resonate for anyone who watched her movies in the '90s. It's also a beautifully written memoir about Wilson's actual life: how losing her mother plummeted her into a period of anxious unrest, what happens to a young girl when her cute factor has worn off, and how storytelling can be a saving grace.



Wilson is a sharp observer of the human condition who is also charmingly goofy and even a little geeky. Her book is relatable not because of who she was, but for the person she is now — insightful, slightly sardonic, and someone who is unafraid be vulnerable.



"My name is Mara Wilson, I have a mouthful of ice cream right now," Wilson says, as we're getting started. It's a hot day, and her cone is dripping onto her hands. For a second I get a flash of what she must have looked like as a child — not on the big screen — but in real life. But just as quickly, she gets the ice cream back under control. If that's not a sign of having grown up, I don't know what is.



So why did you write a book about your life so far?

"I tried writing a couple of different things: I tried writing a young adult book, I was writing plays, and then I started doing storytelling. I felt like that was where I had the most interest, telling stories about my life. So I pitched a couple of different book ideas, and people were saying to me: Well, why don’t you talk about your life first? And I was like: Maybe I will."



Did you feel at all like you needed to get the life story stuff out of the way?

"Yeah, it was definitely cathartic — I definitely did need to get that out of the way. I also wanted to prove to people that I could actually write, to show people like: Okay, yes I’ll answer this question first before I go into anything else. But this was also what I wanted to do. This was a balance between the two. Also if anyone is going to listen to me talk about myself I’m more than happy to."



Can you talk a little more about why you decided to put your acting career to bed?

"It was this cool novelty — this thing that I could do that I liked, and it was easier for me [then] because I didn’t feel self-conscious. I used to be able to cry on cue... I was a bad liar but a decent enough actor. I liked the challenge of it; there was something about it that felt satisfying to me. Then I didn’t have to audition anymore, [but] there aren’t very many good parts for girls at that age. Also, after my mother died — my mother was such a force. She never would have called herself my manager but unofficially she was.