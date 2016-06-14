Mara Wilson Opens Up About Her Sexuality & Kinsey Scale Score

Elizabeth Kiefer
Former child star Mara Wilson shared her support for victims of Sunday's Orlando massacre with more than thoughts and prayers. The Matilda actress revealed that she's actually part of the community herself, and identities as bi/queer.

After expressing sorrow over the shootings themselves as well as comfort in the fact that the Tony Awards capped off an otherwise horrible day, Wilson tweeted candidly about her own LGBTQ identity and experiences.
"Me at a gay club when I was eighteen. I feel embarrassed looking at it now," she wrote in the first post, adding, "being a 'straight girl' where I clearly didn't belong, but I will say, I felt so welcomed there."

Despite feeling like she didn't quite belong at the time, though, the welcoming attitude of that community helped Wilson later on, when she made some discoveries about her own identity.

By a "2," Wilson is referring to where her sexual identity falls on the Kinsey scale. Her self-described score indicates that she's predominantly hetero, but "more than incidentally homosexual." Thus, the bi/queer identification. But even though she has mostly identified as straight, these days she is questioning that a bit.

All that said: Wilson affirmed that she is not opening the floodgates on her personal life.

