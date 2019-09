Naya Rivera was rumored to have fought with Lea Michele while the two were working on Glee, according to TVLine . Rivera allegedly complained to producers about Michele putting herself before the rest of the cast.In her book Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up , Rivera confirms that there was tension between the two stars, according to E! News . Things grew especially contentious as her character, Santana, became more prominent on the series."We are both strong willed and competitive — not just with each other but with everyone — and that's not a good mixture," she writes. "I think Rachel — erm, I mean Lea — didn't like sharing the spotlight."The actress also says that Michele had trouble taking feedback, and when Michele was unhappy with a shoot, her emotions came out off-set as well. "She had a hard time separating work from our outside friendship."Rivera even writes that Michele "didn't say a word" to her over the entire course of the last season For a feud that was "blown out of proportion," in Rivera's words, it still sounds pretty bad.