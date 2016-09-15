Naya Rivera was rumored to have fought with Lea Michele while the two were working on Glee, according to TVLine. Rivera allegedly complained to producers about Michele putting herself before the rest of the cast.
In her book Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, Rivera confirms that there was tension between the two stars, according to E! News. Things grew especially contentious as her character, Santana, became more prominent on the series.
"We are both strong willed and competitive — not just with each other but with everyone — and that's not a good mixture," she writes. "I think Rachel — erm, I mean Lea — didn't like sharing the spotlight."
The actress also says that Michele had trouble taking feedback, and when Michele was unhappy with a shoot, her emotions came out off-set as well. "She had a hard time separating work from our outside friendship."
Rivera even writes that Michele "didn't say a word" to her over the entire course of the last season.
For a feud that was "blown out of proportion," in Rivera's words, it still sounds pretty bad.
In her book Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, Rivera confirms that there was tension between the two stars, according to E! News. Things grew especially contentious as her character, Santana, became more prominent on the series.
"We are both strong willed and competitive — not just with each other but with everyone — and that's not a good mixture," she writes. "I think Rachel — erm, I mean Lea — didn't like sharing the spotlight."
The actress also says that Michele had trouble taking feedback, and when Michele was unhappy with a shoot, her emotions came out off-set as well. "She had a hard time separating work from our outside friendship."
Rivera even writes that Michele "didn't say a word" to her over the entire course of the last season.
For a feud that was "blown out of proportion," in Rivera's words, it still sounds pretty bad.
Advertisement