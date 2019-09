With her roles in Queen of Katwe, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Black Panther, and Americanah, Lupita Nyong'o is about to be on our screens a whole lot. It's looking like her 2014 Oscar for 12 Years a Slave is finally paying off. In her cover story for the October issue of Vogue , she gets to give a little clapback to the talent agent who said her dark skin would hold her back from this kind of post-Oscar success."I have to deafen my ears to that Christian lady," Nyong'o said in the interview, referring to talent agent Tracy Christian. In a Hollywood Reporter story in March 2014, Christian said, "Would Beyoncé be who she is if she didn't look like she does? Being lighter-skinned, more people can look at her image and see themselves in her. In Lupita's case, I think she has two-and-half, three years. If she can find a franchise — a Star Wars or a Bourne Identity — a big crossover film, or if she's cast by a significant filmmaker, then she's golden, she'll have carved out a unique path for herself."Funny enough, she did land Star Wars, but that's not the point. "She is looking at me as part of the cultural tapestry," Nyong'o told Vogue. "I am living and breathing. That person is not considering what I had for breakfast, how that is sitting in my stomach, and why I didn’t do well with that audition. I can’t think like that."