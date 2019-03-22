Skip navigation!
Lupita Nyong'o
Beauty
How Jordan Peele Got You To See Double In
Us
by
Samantha Sasso
More from Lupita Nyong'o
Beauty
The Cool Backstory To Lupita Nyong'o's Spooky Eyebrows In
Us
Samantha Sasso
Mar 22, 2019
Pop Culture
Lupita N'yongo Opens Up About Her Deep Connection With Jared Leto
Alexis Reliford
Mar 9, 2019
Beauty
13 Oscars Hairstyles That Will Go Down In History
Erika Stalder
Feb 25, 2019
Beauty
The Latest Makeup Trend Storming Hollywood Is So '80s — &
There are the beauty trends that most everyone welcomes with open arms, like dewy highlighter, lush, velvety-looking lip color, and easy-to-wear
by
Rachel Lubitz
Movies
Jordan Peele's
Us
Looks Even More Terrifying Than ...
After winning an Oscar for 2017's Get Out, Jordan Peele has prepared more nightmare fuel. Will his upcoming movie Us be just as terrifying as his
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
The Real Reason Ciara Chose A
Black Panther
Princess For...
Is there a spot in Wakanda for one more badass Black princess? Because we nominate Ciara. The Level Up singer transformed into Princess Nakia from Black
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Lupita Nyong’o Is 2.5 Seconds Away From Cutting Off All Her Hair
Tell us if you can relate to this scenario: You get a short haircut, and you absolutely love it. But then you decide to start the grow-out phase, because
by
Jessica Cruel
Beauty
THIS Is How Lupita Nyong'o's Eye Rhinestones Stay On Al...
Anyone who's ever stepped foot onto the polo grounds in the Coachella Valley knows that festival beauty is a polarizing topic. For some people, one
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Lupita Nyong'o Is Having Her Best Hair Week — With No Hot To...
When it's 90 degrees outside, the last thing anyone wants to do is plug in a sizzling flat iron and hold it close to the scalp. Because of that, heat-free
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Lupita Nyong'o Started A Makeup Petition In High School For ...
Many people's first introduction to Lupita Nyong'o was through her Academy Award-winning role in 12 Years a Slave and the impactful speech she gave on
by
Erika Stalder
Movies
355
Is Going To Make You Say 007-Who?
A few of your favorite Oscar-winning ladies have a new movie in the works, and it sounds epic. According to Deadline, the upcoming film 355 will bring
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
The Foundations That Melanin Queens
Actually
Use
In a world of limitless lip colors and eyeshadow palettes, finding the perfect foundation shade can still be difficult — especially for those who fall
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
This Is Proof That Hollywood Just Cannot Quit The Bob
You know what feels amazing? Getting fresh, 20-inch braids installed just in time for Coachella. Not so amazing? Having them stick to the back of your
by
Khalea Underwood
Braids
Lupita Nyong'o Just Copied Another
Black Panther
St...
So far we've spotted Black Panther-inspired tattoos, nails, and clothing, so it comes as no surprise that hairstyles inspired by the movie are popping up
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The Real Meaning Behind Lupita Nyong'o's Hair At The Os...
From where we were sitting, the magic of Wakanda came straight from the screen to the Oscars red carpet last night, and to say that we were impressed is a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Black Panther
Manicures Are Trending — & They're So...
The Black Panther cast wasn't lying when they said "Wakanda forever." Not only did the Marvel film come out on top for a third consecutive weekend, but
by
Khalea Underwood
Fashion
The Cast Of
Black Panther
Brought Wakanda To The Oscars
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel gave the audience at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood a quick Black Panther update, informing us all that Ryan Coogler’s Marvel
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Amandla Stenberg Stepped Away From
Black Panther
For An ...
It's difficult to envision anyone saying "no" to Black Panther, 2018's biggest film, but Amandla Stenberg did it. Stenberg told interviewer Amanda Parris
by
Rebecca Farley
Movies
Lupita Nyong'o & Viola Davis Are The Mother-Daughter Team We...
In "things we didn't know we needed but now definitely need" news, Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong'o have a new project in the works — one in which they
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Lupita Nyong'o Always Does These 5 Things & No One Has Noticed
At the beginning of Lupita Nyong'o's career, when she was working as an assistant in the fashion industry, her boss asked her what she planned to wear to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Movies
How Lupita Nyong'o Landed Her Next Role As Trevor Noah'...
If you’ve read Trevor Noah’s autobiography, Born A Crime, or recall him spilling tidbits about his childhood on The Daily Show, then you already know
by
Marquita Harris
Beauty
People Are Already Getting
Black Panther
Tattoos, Becaus...
The nation of Wakanda may be fictional, but it's still etched into the hearts of millions. And as someone who's already seen it twice, I can say that the
by
Khalea Underwood
Entertainment
Lupita Nyong'o Stans Chadwick Boseman's Sexy
Rollin...
Black Panther made its worldwide debut over the weekend, shattering box office records and sending a message to the world that representation is not only
by
Madison Medeiros
Fashion
How
Black Panther
's Costume Designer Created A New ...
Costume designer Ruth E. Carter didn’t sign on to Black Panther with much knowledge about Wakanda. But once she learned about the fictional world that
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
Black Panther
Is The Ultimate Love Letter To Black Beauty
People aren't just excited for Black Panther, which finally comes out on February 16, because it's a big-budget Marvel film with Michael B. Jordan's abs
by
Khalea Underwood
Movie Reviews
Black Panther
Review: The Perfectly Timed Launch Of A Ne...
Like any good action movie worth its salt, Black Panther has a casino scene. T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), newly crowned King of Wakanda and inheritor of
by
Anne Cohen
Beauty
How To Style 4C Hair With No Heat Or Tools
When Lupita Nyong'o steps onto the red carpet, no matter if it's an award show or small event, you can count on her delivering a head to toe lewk. Always.
by
Khalea Underwood
Movies
Why We're So Thankful
Black Panther
Won't Have...
Our bodies and souls are so, so ready for the new Marvel film adaptation of Black Panther. We've watched the trailer at least a dozen times already, and
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment
PSA: Lupita Nyong'o Is Not Obligated To Talk About Her Love ...
If you've got the 2017 blues, we've got some exciting news: Lupita Nyong'o, actress and beauty inspiration for all, is officially ringing in the New Year
by
Madison Medeiros
Beauty
These Are The Best Red Carpet Beauty Looks Of 2017
The good, the bad, and the ugly — 2017 had it all, though we can think of way more people instances that fall into the latter two categories. But one
by
Megan Decker
