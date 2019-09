People Are Already Getting Black Panther Tattoos, Because #WakandaForever

The nation of Wakanda may be fictional, but it's still etched into the hearts of millions. And as someone who's already seen it twice, I can say that the hype is more than justifiable. Among my many reasons for loving the film, I was most left in awe by the painstaking detail that went into every h air, makeup , and wardrobe decision — which all honored African heritage and traditions. The cast gave young people of color a shining example of representation, and another reason to stand taller, as Michelle Obama said so eloquently.