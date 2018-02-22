People Are Already Getting Black Panther Tattoos, Because #WakandaForever

The nation of Wakanda may be fictional, but it's still etched into the hearts of millions. And as someone who's already seen it twice, I can say that the hype is more than justifiable. Among my many reasons for loving the film, I was most left in awe by the painstaking detail that went into every hair, makeup, and wardrobe decision — which all honoured African heritage and traditions. The cast gave young people of colour a shining example of representation, and another reason to stand taller, as Michelle Obama said so eloquently.
Even though the movie has only been out for six days, devotees have already hit up their tattoo artists for Wakanda-themed body art to match what they saw in the film. Some aren't as radical as the head tattoos seen on the Dora Milaje, but we think that King T'Challa, Princess Shuri, Okoye, and the rest of the crew would still be proud.
Check out the fresh ink in the slides ahead, but fair warning to those who haven't seen the film yet: These tattoo stories contain a few spoilers.