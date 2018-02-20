The Real Reason Black Panther Shattered The Box Office & Expectations

I first saw Black Panther at a press screening in January. It was before the general public knew what to expect, and many of us showed up in our work clothes for the event. But tonight, I’m returning to the theater to see it again. This time I’m braving the Times Square crowds with no fewer than 20 other Black women, all of us dressed in all black. Many of us have already seen the movie and will probably go see it again in the coming weeks as it inevitably makes it way to Blu-ray discs and streaming platforms later this year. However, this is specific opportunity to coordinate outfits, swap side-eyes during the movie, get an amazing picture, and contribute to the legacy of the film is one that is only available for a limited time. Tonight, we get to make sure that Wakanda indeed lasts forever.