One of the most powerful scenes of Black Panther illustrates this. It happens when the tension over what’s right for Wakanda has escalated into all out civil war, and Okoye (Danai Gurira), the leader of the queensguard, faces off with her lover W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) mid-battle. Staring down the point of her superpowered spear with a boyish smile, he asks, “Would you kill me, my love?” It’s a question that conjures a conundrum that Black women have been forced to inherit: to abandon what is right for ourselves, our children, and our communities or act out an undying loyalty to Black men for the sake of upholding their place as patriarchs? Okoye’s answer, “For Wakanda? No question,” is the call to rethink our centering of masculinity, not just for Black women, but for all of us. Aware of both her honorable allegiance to her country, and her ability to actually end him, W’Kabi drops his own weapon and kneels before her. At that moment, he trusts her leadership more than his own. It’s a role-reversal we need to normalize.