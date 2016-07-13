One Year After Sandra Bland's Death, Why We Still Need To #SayHerName

James Braxton Peterson, director of Africana Studies at Lehigh University, attributes their very identity as Black women as a primary factor in their victimization by cops.



"What makes Black women more vulnerable to police violence is the fact that they represent the most vulnerable sector of the U.S. population in general. When you look at poverty rates, access to healthcare, and other metrics, Black women are suffering in American society. So it translates to the police-brutality realm as well, and they become the most vulnerable in that situation," Peterson says.



Compounding the problem is the fact that Black women are also more likely to be stopped by police in general, the African American Policy Forum report found. Of all of the women stopped by police in New York City in 2013, more than half were Black, despite the fact that Black people make up 27% of the population overall.

