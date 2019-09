Update: Alton Sterling's Son Speaks Out In Powerful Public Statement

A graphic video of a Black man shot and killed by police in Baton Rouge, LA, is causing outrage across the country.Alton Sterling, 37, was shot by police outside a convenience store early on Tuesday morning. A graphic cell phone video of the incident shows two police officers wrestling a man in a red shirt to the ground in front of a parked car. A moment later, someone yells, “He’s got a gun!” One of the officers pulls what appears to be a weapon from a holster and points it at the man on the ground. A moment later, shots are heard as the camera points away.A woman’s voice asks, “They shot him?” and another woman, crying, answers, “Yeah.” statement from the Baton Rouge Police Department said that officers had responded to a disturbance report from a caller who said that a man selling CDs had threatened him with a gun. The statement confirmed that Sterling had died at the scene, and said that two police officers have been placed on administrative leave after the incident.A preliminary autopsy found that Sterling died of "multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back," East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William "Beau" Clark, MD, told CNN Several hundred protesters gathered outside the convenience store where Sterling was shot on Tuesday night, stopping traffic and lighting fireworks, according to The Times-Picayune Demonstrators connected the shooting and subsequent protest with the Black Lives Matter movement, which brought attention to the deaths of young Black men and women like Sandra Bland, Freddie Gray, and Michael Brown. “We may not be where Trayvon [Martin] and Freddie Gray are from, but we bleed the same color,” one protester told the paper. “Now they’ve touched our city.”On social media, people shared their outrage at the shooting.