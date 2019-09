The Alton Sterling case took a twist today as a Daily Beast investigation revealed that police confiscated surveillance video without warrant or permission.Triple S Mart owner Abdullah Muflahi’s attorney told the website that the police took a hard drive containing surveillance footage showing the lead-up and aftermath of Baton Rouge Police Department Officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake shooting and killing Alton Sterling.“All that’s left of the storage unit [in which the hard drive was kept] is a sole barren wire,” the Daily Beast writes. “That wire went out to surveillance cameras on the front of the building. One of the cameras would have had a direct line of sight to where Sterling was standing when he was tasered, tackled, shot and killed by police.”Muflahi was able to record cell phone video and was immediately detained by police in the back of the squad car following the pair of officers tasering, tackling, shooting, and killing Alton Sterling.Police department lawyers initially attempted to deny the Daily Beast access to a warrant before admitting none had been issued. They now claim the footage is with the FBI. The agency will not confirm that statement. Muflahi’s lawyer is drafting a motion to have the hard drive returned without alterations.