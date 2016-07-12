Update: President Obama delivered a message of unity and empathy across opposing lines during his remarks at a memorial service for the families of the police officers killed last Thursday in Dallas.



"I'm here to insist that we're not as divided as we seem. And I know that because I know America. I know how far we've come against impossible odds," he said.



The president recognized the bravery of the slain officers and their families, saying they shared "a commitment to something larger than themselves." He insisted that the overwhelming majority of police officers deserve "our respect and not our scorn."



However, in the wake of last week's events, Obama also asked the nation to stop ignoring the urgent problem of race relations, and also stressed the importance of addressing how the system affects minority communities disproportionally.



Most importantly, he called for unity above all.



“I see people who mourn for the five officers we lost but also weep for the families of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile,” he said.



Adding, "We do not want the unity of grief nor do we want the unity of fear. We want the unity of hope, affection, and high purpose."



