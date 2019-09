Thompson trained police in Iraq and Afghanistan and had worked for a private military contractor, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was interviewed by The New York Times ten years ago, while based in Afghanistan.Patrick Zamarripa was a dad, a stepdad, and a husband. He was shot dead while on duty in Dallas on Thursday night. The 32-year-old had survived three tours of Iraq, his father told The Washington Post.

His stepbrother, Dylan Martinez, wrote on Twitter : "Everyone say a prayer for my stepbrother, Patrick, and his family. He was one of the young Dallas police officers killed this evening." He added, "Family man and military veteran. Just not right."Michael Krol was originally from Michigan and had moved to Dallas to become a police officer. The 40-year-old worked in the Wayne County jail system from 2003 to 2007 and was passionate about helping people, his uncle, Jim Elke, told reporters. He got into law enforcement and worked really hard to be a police officer,” Ehlke said. “He worked pretty hard to find a job and got one in Dallas. He was all in, he was all in," he said.Attorney General Loretta Lynch has called for calm in the wake of the killings, telling America, "The answer must not be violence. The answer is never violence." At a press conference, Lynch said that the Department of Justice was "on the scene" helping with the investigation, but also there "to heal a community."