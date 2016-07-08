Update: President Obama condemned Thursday's deadly ambush targeting Dallas police officers as a "vicious, calculated and despicable attack on law enforcement," saying the entire country is "horrified" by the shootings.
"There's no possible justification for these kinds of attacks or any violence against law enforcement," the president said from Poland early Friday, according to The Associated Press.
At least five officers were killed and six more injured when shots broke out at a demonstration calling attention to the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, Black men who were killed by police in Louisiana and Minnesota this week.
Three people are in custody in connection to the sniper-style shootings in Dallas, according to The New York Times. A fourth suspect, identified by The Associated Press as 25-year-old Micah Johnson, has reportedly died following a standoff with police. Police officials said Friday morning that they have not ruled out the possibility that additional people were involved in the plot.The attack is the deadliest incident for law enforcement serving in the United States since September 11, according to NBC News and the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.
Update: According to the Guardian, local reports claim that the fourth suspect held in the El Centro car park has killed himself, and that special units continue to sweep the city for bombs.
Update: A fifth officer has died, according to the DPD. Meanwhile, Brent Thompson has been identified as the DART officer who was killed.
DART identifies Brent Thompson, 43, as DART officer killed in #Dallas shooting https://t.co/TdfButTCF2 pic.twitter.com/aCLKESHhDa— Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) July 8, 2016
The standoff continues near the El Centro parking garage. The college reports that all students and staff have been evacuated from the building.
Original story follows below.
Update: In an early morning press conference, Dallas Police Chief David Brown reported that police have been negotiating and trading fire with a suspect in the El Centro garage for 45 minutes. "The end is coming," the suspect reportedly said, alluding to bombs placed "all over the place."
A female suspect is in custody, as well as two suspects who sped away in a Mercedes. The suspects are being uncooperative. Said Brown, "We're leaving every motive on the table."
They also urged caution to citizens returning to the downtown area, saying that "we don't have a complete comfort level that we have all the suspects" and that it is still an "active crime scene."
The Mayor noted that he has been in contact with the White House and the Texas Governor's office. Governor Greg Abbott had been on an out-of-state trip and is returning to the state.
Brown confirmed that three of the officers killed were DPD and one was DART.
The FAA has closed Dallas airspace, only allowing police aircraft to operate above the city.
Meanwhile, video posted to Facebook shows the DPD's original person of interest surrendering his weapon to police.
Facebook video of DPD's original person of interest, handing over his weapon to authorities— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 8, 2016
Via facebook live videohttps://t.co/hDmeV6T4sz
Original story follows below.
Update: The person of interest sought by the DPD has turned himself in, according to a statement by the police. Another suspect who was involved in a shootout with police is now in custody. A suspicious package was found nearby that suspect and it is currently being examined by the bomb squad.
Original story follows below.
Update: A fourth officer has been killed, according to the Dallas Police Department.
With heavy hearts, we are devastated to report a fourth officer has been killed.— Dallas Police Depart (@DallasPD) July 8, 2016
Original story follows below.
Update: An additional officer was reported as being shot during a press conference given by Dallas Police Chief David Brown and Mayor Mike Rawlings at 11 p.m. local time.
About 800 demonstrators and 100 officers were in the area of the rally when shots rang out at 8:50 p.m. The two shooters took up elevated positions in a parking garage in order to carry out the attack.
The police report that they are in negotiations with one of the shooters, who they have cornered.
The individual below is being sought for questioning. Police ask that anyone with any information call (214) 671-3485.
This is one of our suspects. Please help us find him! pic.twitter.com/Na5T8ZxSz6— Dallas Police Depart (@DallasPD) July 8, 2016
"This is a very emotional time for our department" added Brown. In a statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott offered "thoughts and prayers."
Original story follows below.
Update: In a statement, Dallas Police Chief David Brown reports that ten officers were shot and three have died from their injuries.
The statement reads: "Tonight it appears that two snipers shot ten police officers from elevated positions during the protest/rally. Three officers are deceased, two are in surgery and three are in critical condition. An intensive search for suspects is currently underway. No suspects are in custody at this time. We ask that any citizen with information regarding the shootings tonight call 214-671-3482. We will provide more information once it is available. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers tonight."
Original story follows below.
Two police officers were reportedly shot following a rally in solidarity with the communities affected by the slayings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, NBC's local affiliate reports.
The shooting took place in Dallas, where a crowd of hundreds gathered to march from Belo Garden Park to Old Red Courthouse. The rally ended near Main and Market streets in downtown Dallas. Shots began going off around 9 p.m. local time.
No word has been released yet on the extent of the officers' injuries, the possibility that there could be other victims, or the shooters' identity.
DART, the local public transit, has been closed downtown as police investigate.
Social media users have captured video from the scene that can only be described as terrifying.
More footage from the scene shows the police scrambling.
This is a little bit cleaner clip. Shots fired at the #blacklivesmatter protest. pic.twitter.com/DAJVkCll32— G.J. McCarthy (@gjmccarthy) July 8, 2016
Crowds ran from the scene as the shooting began. One report said that the shooter was attacking from the roof "like a sniper."
#breaking Crowd on the run downtown Dallas. Reports of an officer shot at the protest march. pic.twitter.com/zstZnDIRlm— Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) July 8, 2016
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
