In an early morning press conference, Dallas Police Chief David Brown reported that police have been negotiating and trading fire with a suspect in the El Centro garage for 45 minutes. "The end is coming," the suspect reportedly said, alluding to bombs placed "all over the place."A female suspect is in custody, as well as two suspects who sped away in a Mercedes . The suspects are being uncooperative. Said Brown, "We're leaving every motive on the table."They also urged caution to citizens returning to the downtown area, saying that "we don't have a complete comfort level that we have all the suspects" and that it is still an "active crime scene."The Mayor noted that he has been in contact with the White House and the Texas Governor's office. Governor Greg Abbott had been on an out-of-state trip and is returning to the state.Brown confirmed that three of the officers killed were DPD and one was DART.The FAA has closed Dallas airspace , only allowing police aircraft to operate above the city.