In Sunday night’s episode, Lawrence meets two white women at a grocery store. They pay for his booze. He sleeps with them both. When one of them uses terminology like “big Black cock,” Lawrence gives pause, but is ultimately more turned on and responds with “you like that?” Why bother with racial fetishization when he’s having such a good night? He’s having sex with two women at once and feels like the man… until he can’t get it up for round two. When the duo unapologetically express their disappointment that he isn’t like the other Black guys they’ve slept with who could “cum and keep going,” his bubble is burst. When the women move on to their cocaine and party plans for the rest of the evening, leaving him alone on the bed, his ego is completely deflated. He’s not so special, after all, and it kills him.