People Turned All The Way Up To See Black Panther

Marquita Harris
Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios.
It’s not every day we see a film release morph into a massive cultural movement like we’ve seen with Black Panther. Since the trailer dropped for the Ryan Coogler-directed Marvel-Disney superhero film in 2017, fans have vouched to turn up en mass for the film’s debut weekend.
And yes, turnup they did.
Saturday marks the second day of the film’s official release, and the it is already projected to rake in $200 million over the three-day weekend. The best part isn’t just the movie, which is on track toward becoming the highest-rated superhero movie ever. It’s the viewers.
Numerous Black moviegoers have not only shown up but showed out for the film in a Cosplay-meets-Black-pride mashup.
Fans have flocked to theaters with friends and family rocking both African- and Wakanda-Inspired garb from head to toe.
Meanwhile, longtime blerds (ahem, black nerds if you will) of the comic book franchise dressed up as their favorite characters. Even actress and writer, Lena Waithe crashed a few attendees' photo opp.

Thank you @akemilook for letting me jump in y’all’s picture. #wakandaforever

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

Some supporters even used the moment to pop the question.
"So this couple just got engaged in my #BlackPanther, viewing!" tweeted one user.
While others have noted their support of the film pretty much commanding the attention of theatergoers everywhere. "Every. Single. Theater. Is. #BlackPanther," tweeted another, with a photograph showing every screening at a local theater was showing the film:
Though, overall it seems this moment has brought people together from various communities, as one Instagram user called out:
In an era hailed as the Golden Age of television, where big budget films have struggled at the box offices in recent years, it’s not every day (or decade) a film can tap into the hearts of audiences in such an immediately profound manner.
Though, the magnitude of Black Panther’s success on paper, shouldn’t come as a surprise. Ahead of the film’s debut, it amassed more than five million tweets, making it the most talked about movie on Twitter, according to Variety.
R29 Original Series