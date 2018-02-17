It’s not every day we see a film release morph into a massive cultural movement like we’ve seen with Black Panther. Since the trailer dropped for the Ryan Coogler-directed Marvel-Disney superhero film in 2017, fans have vouched to turn up en mass for the film’s debut weekend.
And yes, turnup they did.
Saturday marks the second day of the film’s official release, and the it is already projected to rake in $200 million over the three-day weekend. The best part isn’t just the movie, which is on track toward becoming the highest-rated superhero movie ever. It’s the viewers.
Numerous Black moviegoers have not only shown up but showed out for the film in a Cosplay-meets-Black-pride mashup.
Fans have flocked to theaters with friends and family rocking both African- and Wakanda-Inspired garb from head to toe.
Meanwhile, longtime blerds (ahem, black nerds if you will) of the comic book franchise dressed up as their favorite characters. Even actress and writer, Lena Waithe crashed a few attendees' photo opp.
Some supporters even used the moment to pop the question.
So this couple just got engaged in my #BlackPanther viewing!— PRE-KARDASHIAN KANYE (@CushKobain) February 16, 2018
We still had to get our popped corn in order tho... ? pic.twitter.com/79coV63xpi
While others have noted their support of the film pretty much commanding the attention of theatergoers everywhere. "Every. Single. Theater. Is.
#BlackPanther," tweeted another, with a photograph showing every screening at a local theater was showing the film:
Every. Single. Theater. Is. #BlackPanther ?????? pic.twitter.com/hrkgjE2It3— Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) February 16, 2018
Though, overall it seems this moment has brought people together from various communities, as one Instagram user called out:
Black Panther was fantastic. Loved absorbing the joy of those around me in particular with how bad ass the body guard retinue was. Realized I’m craving “something different” in my hero movies. Was a fun viewing experience.— Geoff Robinson (@iNcontroLTV) February 17, 2018
In an era hailed as the Golden Age of television, where big budget films have struggled at the box offices in recent years, it’s not every day (or decade) a film can tap into the hearts of audiences in such an immediately profound manner.
Though, the magnitude of Black Panther’s success on paper, shouldn’t come as a surprise. Ahead of the film’s debut, it amassed more than five million tweets, making it the most talked about movie on Twitter, according to Variety.
