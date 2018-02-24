My mom is a powerful woman who could easily be one of the beautiful soldiers in Wakanda. So it's beyond a perfect fit that she would be portrayed on the big screen by the radiant and regal Lupita Nyong' o. I'm beyond excited. ??? #Repost @lupitanyongo: When I read @TrevorNoah's "Born A Crime," I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation! #BornACrime

