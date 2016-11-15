Once, when Trevor Noah was a little boy, his mother pushed him out of a moving vehicle.



Their car had broken down, so they were riding a minibus and en route to church when the driver began making threats. Noah's mother tried to persuade the man to pull over so they could get out; when he would not, she told her son to prepare to jump. In the end, she shoved Noah out the door, before following herself. They ran and ran and ran until they were safe.



It's a sad story, like many of the personal anecdotes in Born a Crime. But Noah, who was also seemingly born with a knack for finding the comedy in otherwise sobering situations, told his mother that perhaps it was God's way of telling them that they should not have gone to church that day. It is worth reading his book just to find out what she said in response.



But snappy mother/son banter isn't the only reason to pick up Born a Crime. Unlike many a rising celebrity memoir, Born a Crime is an honest, often arresting look at not only its author's personal history, but also the history of a splintered nation. Between his own memories, Noah draws back the lens to offer short segments of sociological analysis that give context to his own experiences — of racism, of privilege, of what it meant to be a "colored" son to a Black mother and a Swiss father, both of whom had to pretend he wasn't their child in public.



The title of your book is a nice turn of phrase. But it's actually the truth: Your very birth was a crime.

"The very union of my parents was forbidden under apartheid laws in South Africa. And, so being in a space wherein I was a product of that law-breaking, I was born a crime. I never lived with it as a mentality — I just always knew that it was something that my parents had done against the laws of the land. Now, luckily, I never had to pay the price for that, because by the time I was old enough to be functioning in the world, apartheid had ended. Had they done it ten years [prior], I probably would have had to go into exile in another country. Timing was in my favor."



You write in your book that you didn't know that families like yours often left South Africa, and when you confronted your mom about that she said something really interesting.

"I never knew that moving was an option — I never knew that you could just go live in another country. I didn't know that most people who were in my position did that. And you can imagine hearing all these wonderful things about places like Switzerland and so on — you can't help thinking to yourself, 'Man, I could have lived a very, very nice life in another country, with a European passport.' But my mom did have a strong reason, and I think the correct reason. That was: Why leave when it's her country? Why let people run her out of the place that she calls home?"