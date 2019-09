Lupita Nyong'o Started A Makeup Petition In High School For The Best Reason

Now, the actress embraces the same philosophy she fought for in high school, and further shows it by serving up a steady stream of pin-worthy beauty looks . “For me in my life now, I think makeup has become an accessory,” she told InStyle. “It’s something that I enjoy. It’s not the thing I rely on to feel beautiful, and I hope that a lot of women feel the same. Makeup is something that can accessorize, just as much as a hat or a pair of earrings. It adds to the reflection of your own beauty.” Never change, Lupita, never change.