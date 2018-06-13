THIS Is How Lupita Nyong'o's Eye Rhinestones Stay On All Night

Anyone who's ever stepped foot onto the polo grounds in the Coachella Valley knows that festival beauty is a polarizing topic. For some people, one weekend of music and greasy food also doubles as an excuse to go all out with their hair and makeup. However, when you're Lupita Nyong'o, you can wear your festival-appropriate looks anywhere and everywhere... and that's just what she did at the Accessories Council ACE Awards last night.
Nick Barose, her longtime makeup artist, was inspired by his client's Carolina Herrera yellow dress. "I wanted the makeup to be fun, quirky and colorful," he says. "Our friend, and her stylist, Micaela Erlanger was getting an award, so it was the perfect moment for her eyes to be accessories."
Nyong'o's experly-applied, cabochon-cut Swarovski crystals might be a little risky to wear at Panorama, but with Barose's tips ahead, you'll get the same long-lasting results with whatever you have on hand.