Nothing compares to when your edges are laid to perfection, swooped and swirled with an artist's precision. And if a toothbrush is your paintbrush, then edge control is the paint. But sometimes it can feel like finding the right gel or pomade that lasts all day without flaking is the true art form. There are SO many items to choose from, including new launches every day, but we always tend to go back to our tried-and-true favorites.
With that in mind, we asked three Coachella attendees to take our favorite cult classics (including Let's Jam! and Hick's) to the desert for the ultimate road test. Check out their honest opinions, ahead.